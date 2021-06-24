Parkhill American Legion Riders Post 970 would like to thank the police departments for their assistance on our runs.
First, we would like to thank East Taylor Township, especially Rick Price, for escorting and blocking traffic for us on our runs.
Second, we would like to thank East Conemaugh also for blocking and escorting us.
Last, but not least, we would like to thank Richland Township, especially the officers who escorted us through their township.
Again, the riders thank you, and we salute you for your service.
Ron Loya
Vice president of Legion Riders Post 970
