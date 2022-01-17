I am writing on the latest news from the Cambria County Planning Commission and Vision Together 2025 concerning relocating Afghanistan War refugees to the Johnstown/Cambria County area.
First, who elected these people to an office? Of course, Commissioner Thomas Chernisky was present and stated this has nothing to do with local government.
Second, where will the money come from to house, educate, feed, furnish translators and give medical treatments to?
Only Washington knows how many refugees they will try to place here if this plan proceeds.
I hope I am wrong, but knowing how POTUS operates, there will probably be a good number of refugees that crossed into our nation through the southern border in Texas.
My question: Which unelected person is going to get a huge paycheck to run this program? Will it be like the Indian agents from the old west where they did not care if the Indians lived or died as long as they got rich?
Finally, my grandparents on my father’s side emigrated from Yugoslavia in 1919.
They came in through Ellis Island the correct way, plus there were enough jobs to support these people.
Now, we are distressed and don’t have life-sustaining jobs for current residents.
I have no problem with immigrants entering our country if it is done properly, not disregarding the laws of our sovereign nation.
Michael Matijevich
Johnstown
