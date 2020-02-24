Isn’t it amazing how left-wing people, politely known as progressives, constantly condemn capitalism as they reap the fruits of it?
Also, they castigate any billionaire or multi-millionaire who is conservative. Yet the silence is deafening concerning billionaires who support the leftist agenda such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer.
Once again, does the word hypocrisy fit?
Anyone who has any sense knows that in a capitalist society, there are more items in the pet supply section of Walmart than food in the supermarkets of a socialist paradise such as Venezuela. There may not be any pets there either because the people living under the oppressive regime may have had to eat them to survive.
Why are sanctuary cities and states for illegal aliens good, but sanctuary cities or counties for gun owners bad? Next time you talk to a progressive, you may amazed by the answer.
Why are ID cards needed to get some items at the market or pharmacy or to get a free bus ride, but not needed to vote? If people will get an ID card for shopping or riding the bus, they can certainly get an ID card to vote.
If you are doing better financially today than five to 10 years ago, it’s not due to socialism.
Gregory M. Gyauch
Johnstown
