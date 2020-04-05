It’s in all 50 states. Thousands have died and thousands are infected. Joe Biden said President Donald Trump was fear-mongering.
Mexico and Canada have closed their borders. Are they fearing mongering, too?
Biden has shown early signs of dementia. If he were president he would declare war on Ohio.
Trump would eat him alive in a debate, a debate not run by mainstream media.
My grandmother could, too, and she’s been dead since 1969. She’s now a registered Democrat in California.
We are under a national state of emergency, and Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care.
Between now and November, there will be another Russia, another Ukraine. They will make something up, you watch. They will use the virus politically to go after Trump.
Morality, responsibility and patriotism have taken a back seat to some on the left. They will do any thing to push their agenda.
Ron Marol
Moxham
