It amazes me that people on opposite ends of the political spectrum can be so similar.
On one hand there is the left- wing, liberal Democrat who is pro-abortion.
On the other hand is the right-wing, conservative Republican who is anti-COVID-19 vaccination.
Both groups defend their position by saying, “It’s my body and no one can dictate to me what I do with it.”
The abortionists refuse to believe they are affecting the life of another human being, because they think a fetus is not human. (Side note: DNA science says otherwise.)
The anti-vaccine crowd believes that their actions, or inactions, do not affect other people. (Side note: medical science says otherwise.)
Both sides will read this and refuse to think they have anything in common with “those people.”
But, if you start defending your position with, “It’s my body and nobody is going to tell me …,” you’re a lot closer than you know.
Donald Hanak
Stonycreek Township
