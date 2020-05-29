On May 21, Wilbert Clark III wrote, “We need to stand up for the Constitution,” that mandating COVID-19 restrictions violates the 14th Amendment that “no state shall make or endorse any law.”
However, the Constitution also specifies why quarantine does not violate those rules. Under the 10th Amendment, states are given “police power,” which allows them to establish and enforce laws protecting the welfare, safety and health of the public, a law from the colonial days, not something recently made up by government officials.
Therefore, federal law actually says that the states and governors have every right to enact quarantine regulations. A little legal Latin phrase, salus publica, states that public well-being overrules personal rights. In fact, our justice system has favored police power over the 14th Amendment many times throughout history, despite a handful of people challenging it.
According to another article from the same day’s paper titled “Poll: Americans in fear of new infections,” 80% fear reopening will cause numbers to spike, leading to opposition against state leaders reopening the country because, in the majority of public opinion, it’s better to be considerate and safe than selfish and sorry.
COVID-19 has been compared to the 1918 Spanish flu – a quarantine lasting over 12 months, and followed by three more deadly waves that pushed the global health crisis into 1920 because of impatience and war-related self-interests.
Learning from history’s mistakes does not make one a Benedict Arnold; it makes you smart.
Amberley Holcomb
Johnstown
