Recently, as I was remodeling a house in Westmont, I came across a Tribune-Democrat newspaper dated Sept. 14, 1968, a time I can relate to and lived through.
To my amusement, I read the articles including ads from the day – ladies dresses were $1.77 each at JC Penney, wow!
Someone needs to bring these articles to light. Have we not changed at all since 1968? The articles are amazingly similar to today’s papers. Some articles are “Ignoring Riot Instigations,” “Tale of 2 Cities” – Chicago and New York’s handling of crime, and “Limitation is the Thing” – article on people’s rights.
The paper even has a political cartoon on picking of candidates for president.
If I hadn’t seen the date, I would have thought the date was Feb. 2, 2022, Groundhog Day. It’s funny how we think we have grown and become a better-educated nation.
We need to learn from history not repeat it.
We have not learned anything, except to fight, argue and ignore each other’s views and rights.
It’s sad to think that 1,000 years from now, someone will find a newspaper under old linoleum, if we are still here, and find the same lame stories about the same issues we face each year, day and hour.
There is even an article about the teachers holding the children hostage in Chicago as a stalemate on talks threatens a strike.
This is not a Democratic or Republican issue. They are both elected to govern in our best interest. What I see is they act on behalf of themselves and what benefits them and their pocketbooks. Sad.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
