In a “hero-less” country, formerly known as America, where do citizens turn? The corrupted elected officials? Justice system? Media? Resoundingly no.
I am reading, “The War Years of a teenager,” written by Eugene Cowles, a Johns-town hero. He pens his experience of being drafted at the age of 18, and serving in the final months of World War II. I am learning how Germans, realized how their government leaders “lost their minds over hatred for a group of people,” which brings tears to my eyes. Germans would lose their lives should they share the “truth” with others.
In the days of Jesus, the soldiers were bribed with money to spread false reports.
How many are being bribed today?
One can hardly expect to share opinions without the “truth detectors” taking a scalpel to the written word. Searching for information on the internet used to be without bias. Today, I have no faith looking up information because, it’s either been deleted or manipulated by the “truth detectors.”
Those who seek the truth, know for certain that we need to be still and patient. Psalm 37 says to “expect the Eternal to arrive and set things right.”
Ultimately, today, there is nobody, but God, to trust in. Bureaucrats are filthy rich and pass frivolous, unsubstantial bills. I remember, in 1994, at AFL-CIO training, when a man from Penn State said, “The problem with this country is the ‘expletive’ Christians!” Sounds like hatred to me.
Learn history now folks.
Janet Lord
Jerome
