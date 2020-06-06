It pains me to write this letter. Because, alas, those who need to see its message the most probably don’t read papers or watch the news. Like many of you who do read the paper, I have been around for the race riots of the ’50s, the war protests of the ’60s, Nixon’s resignation, gas shortages of the ’70s, the L.A. riots, gay rights and most recently, the coronavirus.
Now, with another senseless death of a human being at the hands of those who are to protect and serve, and the senseless looting by those who use such an event as cover for their crimes, we are faced with unrest at a time we can least afford it.
In the past, these events were eventually resolved by leaders on both sides of the issue. But this time, the difference is there is no leadership on either side. The family unit is in decline. Face-to-face communication is almost nonexistent. We have a president who, by genuine ignorance, or because of his indifference, lack of compassion, lack of sensitivity, lack of morality and lack of humanity, is unable to lead by example or virtue.
What’s next? Shall we see him on a white horse or pretending to be a hockey star?
Nothing can be improved without communication, recognizing each other as equals, and seeing that we are one America. Those to whom we have passed the torch must reassess their values and ambitions and become leaders for the common good.
J.R. DeLeva
Friedens
