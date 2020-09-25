Full disclosure: I was a card-carrying Democrat until I turned 40. I am now 69. I believe that God does let bad things happen to good people. One of the hidden blessings to come out of this COVID-19 pandemic is the revelation of so many Democratic governors showing their true selves.
Under the influence of their emergency powers, they love being little dictators over the people of their states. Isn’t it interesting that, by and large, the Democratic governors have been heavy-handed in limiting the reopening of so many businesses in their states?
Now, they claim to be following the science in doing this, but it looks so arbitrary to me and many others.
It is OK for liquor stores to be open, but not the churches.
It is OK for some liberals to have huge funeral services for their own, but not a Jewish community in New York City. It is OK for BLM protesters to gather in large numbers without masks or social distancing, but not business people who just want their stores to reopen.
In contrast, the Republican governors were first to reopen all of the businesses and churches in their states. Their economies are quickly recovering as a result, but not so in the Democratic states.
We are still suffering here in Pennsylvania thanks to Gov. Tom Wolf.
Is this just a coincidence? I think not.
Paul Dubé
Moxham
