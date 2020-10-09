Do we need revenue for our city? Well, here’s another chance to do something about it. 

Bethlehem Steel property was a good place for a casino. Woodvale had the ground and parking.

Now, U.S. Steel just cleared a lot of its property, and leaders can try again.

We need help with our local economy.

A casino would bring jobs that we need badly.

There would even be enough room to add a mini-mall. Even a hotel and possibly a recreation park. 

Every idea or proposal that could help us to make changes always is shot down.

It’s a shame, we could have something nice.

Take action.

Think.

Priscilla Stricker

Johnstown

