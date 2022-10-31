How does a country go from a democracy to a fascist/totalitarian state? This was the question Mattias Desnet set out to answer in his recent book, “The Psychology of Totalitarianism.”
A professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium, he studied the people of the countries that became totalitarian and the dictators who took over the countries.
He noted that the citizens were isolated from one another and didn’t discuss the changes they saw taking place; they wanted a new leader.
They liked what the self-imposed leader said in his speeches and the enthusiasm in his presentation.
How charismatic.
Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini had been soldiers in World War I. They both had ambitions to “make a clean sweep” in changing their homelands.
Mussolini was a journalist and was the first to have the masses hypnotized by his metaphors and exaggerated gestures.
After he took over as dictator, he ordered the deaths of thousands of citizens.
Hitler was a bit jealous when Mussolini reached his goal sooner than he did.
Germany’s economy was in terrible shape; inflation was really hurting the masses.
In his energetic speeches with gestures and promises, he told the people that the Jews were responsible for all their suffering. When he took over as leader, he ordered the execution of thousands.
Today, we hear our news media rail about the fascists in this country – probably with no idea what it really means.
According to one of the brief biographies of Hitler, it notes – fascism: a government structure where one dictator has complete control of the entire country, state or territory. Anyone who opposes the dictator is suppressed and individual rights are often oppressed.
The citizens obey out of fear.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
