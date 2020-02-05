It’s hard distinguishing whether Nancy Pelosi thinks herself as “Leader of the Pack” or “Queen of the House.”
Pelosi was 25, easily influenced when these hits from 1964-65 entered music scene (Sorry millennials).
At any rate, the hits may have struck a chord with Pelosi in her quest for controlling the House of Representatives and her wanton deliberate actions against an elected president.
Pelosi’s quest followed in her family footsteps ... her dad, a Democratic congressman who became mayor of Baltimore, and her mother, a Democratic organizer who regulated Pelosi in social networking.
Pelosi succumbed to her parents’ Democratic values embracing a perceived righteousness, never having the chance to form her own opinions or otherwise think for herself.
Pelosi is stuck in her childhood make-believe, her social networking lifting her politically yet unwittingly drifting her toward political bad behavior, unethical-influence, lies and deceit.
Pelosi, with her loss of parental control behind her at 47, has been working with escalated abandonment. Whether it’s parlaying her speaker seat to a closer presidential seat through impeachment (she is third in succession), or speculating removing Mike Pence, our vice president, and securing her quest as “self-appointed” first woman president commander-in-chief.
Pelosi’s surly fantasy-prone personality indoctrinated through childhood and never matured. Her gibberish song and dance she displays – whether it’s “Leader of the Pack or Queen of the House” – Pelosi is neither, only misguided childhood gone sorely awry.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
