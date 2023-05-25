Anita LaPorta Altman wrote on May 12, “Hard to change cultural habits,” that the gun culture has approached an idolatry of sorts. That’s not a rational argument, but just an empty smear against those of us who support the right to keep and bear arms.
Sensible people note that the potential effectiveness of gun control laws is severely limited by the fact that criminals don’t obey laws. Altman characterizes this straightforward observation as a lame excuse.
She asks rhetorically, “Why (then) do we have laws against anything?”
Here is the answer: Laws properly provide for punishment of crimes such as theft and murder that objectively harm other people and violate their rights.
Gun ownership by good citizens does not harm others or violate their rights.
In fact, the more violent crime there is, the more important it is that people have effective weapons for self-defense and mutual aid. When seconds count, the police are minutes away.
The propagandists behind the gun control movement are deeply hostile to our right to bear arms.
When gun control laws don’t work, to them it’s just a convenient pretext for more restrictive laws, not a reason to re-think their agenda.
Their aim is to discourage gun ownership by hedging it about with a minefield of innocent felonies, marginalizing gun owners so that the Second Amendment can be reduced to an ink blot.
Note well – if that can happen to one part of the Bill of Rights, it can happen to any and every other part.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
