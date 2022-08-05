Do we Americans have any lawmaker who can come up with a law that will keep the gun out of the hands of a criminal? All lawmakers are trying to keep our minds on guns, and anything else, so that we, the people, don’t keep an eye on them.
I believe there is not one lawmaker in our government that knows how to do their job. I have yet to see a gun jump up and shoot someone. Guns do not kill people, people kill people. I have not seen any one who is licensed to carry and murder anyone. It’s always the one that cannot get a license. The criminal has no law and never will have one.
So, lawmakers are saying they will pass more gun laws just to get reelected. If people want to protest something, protest the price of gas and and the prices of food. Every shortage of anything is all man-made just to raise prices. Big oil, insurance and medical are the big three that puts money into the lawmaker’s campaigns.
Everyone across America in office today needs to be voted out. Our federal lawmakers are bringing America down to a third-world country. Get them out now.
Carl Felton
Columbus, Ohio
formerly of Seward
