The Jan. 9 editorial demonstrates The Tribune-Democrat is a bastion of liberalism. It is fraught with liberal opinions masqueraded as “facts.” The editorial basically states all conservatives who support Trump’s legal challenges are complicit in what occurred Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.
The Tribune adopted the liberal characterization that the protest was actually an insurrection. It was a peaceful protest hijacked by mean-spirited anarchists whose goal is to destroy freedom and democracy.
Many participants, including a delegation from Cambria County, left when the protest turned violent. Yes, the protest was wrong. I condemn those involved in the violence. To claim all of us who remain Donald Trump supporters are complicit, as is stated in the headline, would actually be comical if not for the actual damage done to our democracy by violent participants.
Furthermore stating the elected officials who supported Trump’s legal challenges are complicit in the damage done is un-American. The Constitution provides for legal challenges. They are exercising their First Amendment right of free speech. Claiming Trump “called for an insurrection” is a blatant lie.
In a national survey, one-sixth of Democrats, one-third of Independents and the majority of Republicans questioned the fairness of the election. The Trump administration did not choose violence to question the lack of fairness. It chose the court system and filed cases documenting irregularities. To date, many irregularities have been documented, but not of sufficient magnitude to change the results. I hope these investigations continue until the people believe the election was fair.
James Greco
Johnstown
