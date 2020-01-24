While we were encouraged to see coverage on the statewide suicide prevention task force, we were disappointed that the majority of the article focused on proposed so-called gun control legislation (“Gun law changes, fighting stigma top suicide task force agenda,” Jan. 15).
The Red Flag law focuses on safety, prioritizing the safe storage of firearms and providing a way to remove a gun from a person who has a serious risk of suicide.
This is not a piece of gun control legislation – it’s a matter of life and death.
Over half of all people who complete suicides in the United States use a firearm – roughly 20,000 a year. In Pennsylvania, about half of the 2,000 suicides each year involve a gun.
Under current law, if a Pennsylvanian is having a mental-health crisis and is being submitted for mandatory involuntary medical treatment, there is no requirement that they surrender their firearms to authorities. The Red Flag law would require those weapons be temporarily removed while a person is in what most would agree is a uniquely vulnerable and dangerous situation. It was not created to arbitrarily remove guns from healthy, law-abiding gun owners.
The state task force is doing incredible work by uniting agencies, lawmakers, individuals and other stakeholders to increase education, provide wider access to mental health services and reduce the stigma associated with discussing suicide.
We hope that future reporting focuses more on this and less on labeling common sense as gun control.
Suicide prevention should be a bipartisan effort. There are lives at stake.
Byron and Donna Smith
Co-Chairs of Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force
