As the Christmas season was approaching, some friends and I were enjoying an evening at a local eatery. We tended to be a little loud as the evening went on, and we noticed a gentleman sitting alone at a nearby table.
We apologized for disturbing – what I’m sure he thought would be a quiet, relaxing dinner. He replied it was no problem. Shortly after, he paid his bill and left.
In a few minutes, our waitress came to the table with a token for each of us from the mystery gentleman, along with a note written on a placemat.
It read as follows:
“Ladies, laughter is the best medicine. You were the doctor’s order for me tonight. I have spent the last 12 days moving my folks into a nursing home and cleaning out their cottage.
“Your gift of laughter was God sent. This is the small gesture that tells a larger story. Enjoy each other every chance you have. Thanks for bringing me smiles and joy in a difficult time. God sent four angels tonight. You’re the best! Thanks, Bill.”
We all decided this was the best ever Christmas present.
Karen Lear and sue mccann
both of Johnstown
Debbie Cuppett
Hollsopple
Molly Freeman
Denver, Colorado
