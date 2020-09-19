The misguided thought that is Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” lyrics – “some of those that work forces are the same the same that burn crosses” – is indicative today of where the left is intellectually – in the same place the extreme radical left was in 1992.
That young musicians aren’t critical thinkers is a given – as a group, they’re often challenged by traditional education.
So they’ve probably never been educated in critical analysis and never studied foundational texts. But, the entire left has gone into the realm of conformist non-critical thought. Possessed now of tribalism, confrontation, bullying, group-think and revulsion at the notion of an adult’s capacity for free thought; they actively seek to destroy the foundations of our free society – monuments and all. They want to replace earning with taking. And so much more.
They forget that the progress of the west has culminated in our republic. They forget (or deny) that the party of Lincoln has been the party of freedom and opportunity. And they forget that the party of the left is based upon a slavish devotion to group-think, enraged confrontation and top-down policy derived by elites. And, my how that has gotten worse.
Bill Lehmann
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.