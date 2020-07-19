There are many people who use the word racism as though they know what they are talking about. Truth be told, they don’t.
The Bible I read says, “We are all covered under one blood.” God is telling us there is only one race of people – the human race. The problems come when there is a lack of love between the different cultural groups.
Although racism and cultural breakdowns are serious concerns. There is a bigger problem among people. The problem is many do not know the love of God or how to apply it to themselves and others. We must learn to love ourselves and our neighbors. Many even fail to realize that God is love.
In life, we sometimes fail to realize the more the devil tries to infect us, the more we tend to make his job easier by agreeing with him. Then we pay for it by feeling more miserable and farther away from God’s love. Love is the answer, but we reject it.
People can be saved, but we deny it.
Families can be restored, but we ignore it. Drawing close to God is possible, but we won’t accept it. How will God ever help us come together when we won’t even acknowledge his love?
It is not enough to know God’s love.
We must show it in all we say and do. The time for healing is very near, but time is running out.
It is time to check in with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, the one who saves with his anointing power. Only he can save us.
Michael Muscatello
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.