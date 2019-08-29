Dr. Spock of the 1960s warned parents should they paddle their children, their children will grow up to hate them.
Then, it comes about that should teachers paddle their students, they can be open to assault charges and dismissals.
Preachers no longer pulpit hell and damnation sermons as not to offend any sinners in the congregation, as it may be disrupting their lifestyles.
Certain politicians, media, academia and influential public figures constantly spew their hate venom, so as of now, trust among us all is always in question.
And when it comes to mental health, institutions that existed for such purposes became determined as places of cruel and unusual punishment for those committed to psychiatric care.
Subject newborns to the above criteria for their first 20 or so years of life, and you will see hopelessness wandering the streets, lacking discipline, respect for others and unfortunately, any command of the Ten Commandments.
And, now, as a result, you witness youth randomly shooting anyone just for spite.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
