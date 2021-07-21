For me, no one issue or problem seemed to be the one item that warranted a letter to the editor during this past month.
Finally, a disturbing and confusing phenomena surfaced, which encompasses the far-reaching problem that Americans face.
This issue demonstrates why our nation cannot seem to find any type of common ground. It explains why our government officials, especially on the national level, cannot find a way to solutions and to seek a level of cooperation needed to even come close to solving our many significant issues and problems.
I am speaking about the July 17 shooting outside a Washington Nationals baseball game, which caused people to rush out of stadium, toward the site of the shooting and cause panic inside the stadium, stopping the game.
The irrationality of the fleeing, the panic within the remaining crowd, including players, and the lunacy of wanting to run toward danger, rather than shelter in place, is disturbing. There was no sign of danger within the stadium.
Their utter lack of commonsense is indicative of a society seriously in need of national leadership.
All indications show a national leadership that fails its people.
While certainly existing prior to 2016, this lack of common, national interest bred leadership, really took flight and became what it was from Jan. 6 through the present.
Perhaps this fairly benign incident in Washington will serve as a wake-up call to our leaders.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
