What a pleasure it was to read the articles on Jan. 2 in The Tribune-Democrat written by two students from Greater Johnstown High School. Kudos to The Tribune-Democrat for giving the students this opportunity.
The articles were very well written, and featured two other GJSD students with great ambitions. I would like to congratulate Mia Jordan, Noelle Smith, Taylor Mock and Brook Hart. These young women are destined for great things.
Carol Wilson
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.