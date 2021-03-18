There is no fake news in Johnstown, only great news. It is my turn to give kudos to the press. During the past several weeks they have done an incredible job reporting about COVID and the opportunities to get the vaccine. It was Randy Griffith, a Tribune-Democrat reporter, who brought to my attention the need to provide vaccines to home-bound individuals.
Then, Russ O’Reilly, a Tribune-Democrat reporter, did a follow-up story to describe Highlands Health’s homebound effort. As the vaccines rolled out, Highlands Health did encounter some glitches and to the credit of Joshua Byers, a Tribune-Democrat reporter, his story allowed me to apologize and explain what happened.
The big surprise came when Thomas Slusser, a Tribune-Democrat photographer, took the picture of people waiting in line for their shots outside of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. His picture gave Johnstown national attention as it appeared on the front page of the Wall Street Journal.
Our thanks to the media continue as I recognize Sydney Jaxtheimer and Nicole Fuschino, WJAC-TV journalists, as well as the reporter from WTAJ-TV. Their live stories helped announce the vaccination clinics and how to register.
Finally, Beth Miller, staff writer, was able to bring the story to the weekly edition of Our Town.
Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands free and charitable medial clinic is committed to serving the vulnerable population in our area. But we cannot do it alone. Thank you media and the entire community for your support and hard work during the pandemic.
Rosalie Danchanko
Executive director of Highlands Health Clinic
