At the 2012 Democratic National Convention, the Democrats booed a God vote.
Recently, in a legislative meeting in Virginia, in which the Democrats hold the majority, a black pastor, Dr. Robert M. Grant Jr., of the Father’s Way Church of Warrenton, Virginia, was asked to open the session with prayer. Before Grant finished, lawmakers were walking out, some heckled and the leader of the Democrats put the gavel down to stop Grant’s prayer.
The following are some of Grant’s partial quotes:
• “All life is precious and worthy of a chance to be born. God is the giver of life and people have no right or authority to take life. The unborn have rights and those rights need to be protected.”
• “I pray that this chamber will uphold the Virginia family. That the bills and laws being passed will always protect the biblical traditional marriage as God instructed the first man and woman.”
Ever since the Democrats booed and tried to eliminate God from their platform in 2012, the party has progressively regressed. This is why the Democrats are on the threshold of Marxism, socialism and communism.
Is it any wonder that the Democrats would gavel down Grant while he is praying to almighty God?
I’d like to shout out an amen to Grant for displaying a backbone and standing on sound biblical doctrine concerning the unborn and marriage.
The church has enough intimidated, cowardly, politically correct pastors as it is.
This may be the biggest shame.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
