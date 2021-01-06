What a pleasure it was to read the articles on Jan. 2 in The Tribune-Democrat written by two students from Greater Johnstown High School. Kudos to The Tribune-Democrat for giving the students this opportunity.

The articles were very well written, and featured two other GJSD students with great ambitions. I would like to congratulate Mia Jordan, Noelle Smith, Taylor Mock and Brook Hart. These young women are destined for great things.

Carol Wilson

Johnstown

