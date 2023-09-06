What a great group of nurses at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in the holding area before surgery.
I had a few doubts before getting surgery done.
At my age caution is necessary.
But I was very pleased with the nurses before and after my surgery.
The nurses in that area were very professional and caring. They made me feel very comfortable before and after surgery.
Nursing is a demanding job and these professionals in our area and my experience with them were excellent.
May God bless all the nurses in our area to continue to do what they do best.
We have the best nurses in our hometown.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
