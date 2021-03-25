On March 16th, I received my first COVID shot at Pitt-Johnstown. The event was very well done. Kudos to the medical workers, those handling the lines and the paper work. Excellent job by the UPJ student nurses and Mainline Pharmacy.
When I first arrived, I was concerned about the line outside the John P. Murtha Center, but the line moved quickly and smoothly. My appointment was at 3:32 p.m. and after the shot and 15-minute observation time, by 4 p.m. I was on my way home.
Marilyn Lohr
Somerset
Commented
