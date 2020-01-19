I just read the first installment of Joseph Stains’ columns on Jerry Sandusky, and I want to commend Stains, as well as anyone who had the courage to print this five-part series in the paper.
Thank you.
I have followed the Sandusky case since this travesty happened, and I believed then, as I believe now, that Sandusky is an innocent man.
There are people who actually investigated this case (unlike Louis Freeh) who have concluded Sandusky’s innocence.
The entire case was a rush to judgment after the board fired Joe Paterno, which in effect resulted in Sandusky’s conviction.
John Ziegler, Ralph Cipriano, Mark Pendergrast and former NCIS agent John Snedden all conclude after much detailed investigation that Sandusky is an innocent man.
The facts are out there, starting with framingpaterno.com. Read and see for yourself.
Sandra Lane
Lititz, Lancaster County
