Regarding the Readers’ Forum letter on Feb. 21 by John Washko, “Fun to fact-check President Trump.
If you are a Trump hater, it makes no difference where the incorrect so-called facts come from.
I found some discrepancies, according to factcheck.org:
• 280,000 jobs were added in the past six months, not 9,000 as reported.
• Poverty level is the lowest since 2001.
• Median household income rose to $63,000.
• Unfilled job openings stood at 6.8 million, a 20% rise since President Donald Trump.
• According to Wikipedia wealth inequality, there has been a 4% increase in the bottom half’s net worth.
• National debt was $19.9 trillion when Barack Obama left office. The Associated Press used $18 trillion to discredit Trump.
Fact-checking is to determine the veracity and correctness of the factual statements. Don’t rely on The Associated Press, the media or even local papers.
Do your own fact-checking.
Pinocchio’s from the Washington Post fact checker, or Truth-o-Meter ratings from PolitiFact and factcheck.org.
Watching the far-left debates makes one think.
Do we want our country to be destroyed by a socialist?
Joe Biden says he is running for the Senate and can’t remember what state he’s in.
And Elizabeth Warren lied about her ethnicity.
It’s almost like watching the three stooges, only there are more of them.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
