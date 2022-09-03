Mostly cloudy skies. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 1:08 am
Recently, I stopped at Eat ‘n Park for lunch. When I went to pay for it, someone else had paid my bill. Thank you and to all the other people who have done the same.
William Grove
Portage
