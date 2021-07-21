Letter to the editor | Kindness goes a long way By Mary Hays Carney Jul 21, 2021 8 min ago I would like to thank the lovely couple who stopped to help me when I fell in the Lee parking garage. They even stayed with me until stronger help arrived. I really appreciated their kindness.Mary Hays Carney Johnstown Tags Mary Kindness Help Parking Garage Hay Couple Carney Letter Editor Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Bach, Rose Patalune, Edna LECKRONE, Linda Jul 16, 2021 Zawiskie, Edith Mains, Mary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWrestler gets patriotic send-off as he leaves for world championshipsLocal wrestler ready to show he can be the best in the worldGolden moment: Local wrestler Bassett reaches world championship finalsJohnstown native who helped businesses navigate pandemic dies of COVID-19H. Wonder Coffee and Records picking up good vibes downtownHooversville couple hoping for missing puppy's returnFatal Dale Borough shooting an 'isolated incident,' authorities sayCody Law improves to 4-0 with quick knockoutWoman dies in Menoher Boulevard crashArena to host watch party for Cody Law's fight Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
