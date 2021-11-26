Kindness and generosity still prevail in our region. Our Pinochle Club, consisting of eight women, was at our monthly get-together.
We were all surprised when a gentleman came over to our table and stated that we reminded him of his aunts. Seeing us all together brought back fond memories of his aunts and it made his day. Then this thoughtful, kind gentleman gave each of us a Perkin’s gift card.
We were all amazed and thankful for this generous gift, but we didn’t get to give him a proper thank you. We have no idea who he is, but we all are hoping that he may read this letter and know we send him our sincere appreciation and thank you. May God bless you.
Pinochle Club
Windber
