Updated: January 7, 2021 @ 3:28 am
I work at a local Richland grocery store and would like to thank the young woman wearing the “Be Kind” mask who gave me a bouquet of flowers.
That was so kind of you. Kindness really does go a long way. God bless you.
Patti Marcus
Johnstown
