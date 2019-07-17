I would like to acknowledge the young man and his wife and children who were at a local restaurant in Richland Township on June 26.
I don’t know who you are, but I would like to thank you for acknowledging my service as a combat Marine in Vietnam and for silently paying for my lunch and also my wife’s lunch.
Your kindness and generosity are sincerely appreciated. May God bless you and your family.
Len and Marge Koval
Portage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.