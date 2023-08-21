On Aug. 9, a Provo, Utah, man was gunned down in his home by a gang of armed men. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Not much press was given to the killing.
The man, Craig Robertson, was a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who was 74 years old and had limited mobility.
His family described him as a dedicated churchgoer and a decent man.
The people who shot him were a team of 20 FBI agents who entered his home because he made threatening statements about the president.
A less violent outcome could have happened. Mace, tear gas or a stun gun could have been used. Seems like 20 armed agents against a frail 74-year-old was very one-sided.
I wonder how many FBI agents showed up at Madonna’s home after she stated on TV that she was going to blow up the White House?
She’s still breathing, though, because she just exercised her Constitutional right to free speech. I guess it’s OK for advocate violence against conservatives, but not liberals.
I wonder how many people who made death threats against recent Supreme Court justices because of their views on abortion had their doors kicked in by federal agents and were gunned down?
Donald J. Hanak
Stonycreek Township
