For as long as I can remember, I spent my mornings reading The Tribune-Democrat. Whether it was delivered to my home or office, it is the way I start my day.
Being informed – knowing the news of our area, birth notices, obituaries, the comics, and scores of our local sports teams – was and is the habitual way to kick off the day.
In fact, as a young kid, I remember waiting my turn for the sports page, with Dad getting it first.
My first job was being a carrier for the Tribune, delivering more than 100 papers in the Belmont Homes area.
As I look back, I’m thinking of how many folks counted on me to “start their day” with the newspaper being delivered on time to their front door.
However, it comes to my attention that not one time have I ever seen my kids flop on the lazy boy chair, crack open the Tribune, and bury their heads into the black and white print.
Yes, they get their “news” from their smart phones and they spend plenty of time staring at their phones.
However, correct me if I’m wrong, but nothing compares to holding up the paper, with holding the left side with your left hand and the right side with your right hand, scanning your eyes over plenty of articles to keep informed.
To me, it’s a lot easier scanning the huge, 23.5 inch x 29.5 inch paper than to squint and swipe on the iPad or iPhone.
Yes, I understand the environmental issues, that’s why we recycle. I guess this is good news in my house, I don’t have to wait my turn for the sports page.
Let me also add, thank you Tribune-Democrat for being a part of my life for so many years, and for my first job delivering the paper.
Eric P. Kabler
Kabler/Thomas Financial Group, LLP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.