In January 2021, we inaugurated the 46th president of the United States of America. In the ensuing 12 months, even in my wildest dreams, it’s unbelievable what this administration has done to our country.
One of his most ill-advised decisions was to shut down the Keystone pipeline. This has resulted in surrendering our energy independence, increasing the price of gas at the pump and causing related issues to cause a spiraling inflation.
This cycle must be stopped and it can be done very easily.
We must contact our elected officials and perhaps the leaders of our veterans organizations, send them to Washington and meet with the president.
At that time, we must demand the pipeline be reopened immediately. If this can occur, in 12 months we can once again be energy independent and we can thumb our nose at OPEC.
The price of gas will return to normal and we can return to the good ole days of the previous administration.
Reopen the pipeline – now.
Raymond J. Scanlan
Ebensburg
