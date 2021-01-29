In regard to reading Tina Blough’s Readers’ Forum letter on Jan. 1, “There are many paths to happiness.”
First of all, Tina, what does Jesus tell you regarding all the nonsense you talked about in your letter. My answer to you is: Read the Bible and understand what God is telling all of us, stay with God, “You are either with me or against me, if you are in between I will vomit you out.”
Also, memorize the Ten Commandments for a start to all the nonsense you are spouting. When you take God and his blessed mother Mary out of everything – you have chaos. Look around you, do you get the picture?
Also, realize that God gives all of us choices, which we will have to answer for – God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve – man and man together, woman and woman together is wrong.
Condoning all the nonsense you spoke of is “all right as long as we are happy and not hurting anybody.” Do you think God isn’t hurt by our choices and do you think that our family, etc., are not hurt by our choices. The devil never sleeps. (Read St. Michael the Archangel prayer).
Remember, God hates the sin, not the sinner. The key to happiness is to trust in God, he will never let you down. Pray without ceasing.
Jesus, and that’s my final answer.
Dottie Mesko
Riverside
