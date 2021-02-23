Nice try, Matthew J. Brennan. As chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, you made a gallant effort to explain his objection to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes in the 2020 election.
As justification, you said that in 2004 and 2016 “… Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to objections of electoral votes from members of her caucus as democracy at work and being fundamental to our democracy.” Given the facts in those elections, why wouldn’t she?
The 2004 election was close in Ohio, but in the end George W. Bush won the state’s 20 electoral votes and with them, the election. John Kerry did not contest it, conceding the morning after.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton racked up a 3 million popular-vote margin, but lost in the electoral college. She called Donald Trump during the night, then conceded formally the next day. Both congratulated their opponents.
Trump, on the other hand, lost by 7 million in the popular vote and 74 in the electoral college. He did not concede until 65 days later on Jan. 7, after a string of lost lawsuits in the preceding weeks and the day after a mob stormed the Capitol with his encouragement. He did not bother to congratulate the president-elect.
Thompson, on the other hand, objected despite an 80,555-vote margin for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. There was no “double standard,” as you charge.
Instead, for the good of the country, Kerry and Clinton displayed common sense. Your boss demonstrated a distinct lack of it.
Cindy Abram
Johnstown
