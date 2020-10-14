Here it is, the end of summer ... and where have the days of our lives gone this year?
Who would have thought something as powerful as the dreaded virus would have affected our lives so much this year.
It seems that the majority are taking precautions, including washing hands, wearing masks, staying at the suggested 6-foot distance from one another. Hopefully these preventative measures we take will lessen the risk of contracting the virus.
Being somewhat retired, I’ve been searching for some part-time work in the area. After filling out the required forms and being interviewed, I finally landed a challenging position at a local grocery store.
I wore my bright red shirt, red baseball cap and name tag. I was posted in the deli, and on my first day I had a trying experience at calling out numbers, waiting on the customers and trying to sort out the numerous varieties of meats and cheeses on hand.
My co-workers, for the most part, were very helpful, and I looked forward to my second day in the deli.
Sadly, I asked what rate of pay I could expect, but management avoided my pay question and they left me with the only option available, and I resigned. The job could have been the one I was seeking, but when the store in unwilling to answer by simple question, what was I to do?
There are many jobs available in these trying times, and hopefully, I will find the one that suits me best. Keep the faith, my fellow Pennsylvanians, and one day soon, we will have the vaccine available to help prevent the virus that has upended our daily lives.
God bless us, one and all.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.