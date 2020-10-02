I would like to send a great big thank you to my cable company for the latest cable rate hike. My only question is, what took so long? It seems like weeks since my last rate increase.
It may sound strange, but I love having my cable raised. I lead a very mundane life. Some may even call it flat out dull.
About the only joy I derive from this life is watching my cable bill going up.
I must admit that this month’s $20 increase was kind of measly. You can do better than that.
I know people say the service is lousy, the rates are too high, the programs are terrible and there are too many commercials. Heresy, I say.
I enjoy watching the same rerun of “Everybody Loves Raymond” for the 400th time. And commercials, the more the merrier. One after the other, after the other, until I pray for sweet death. Rates too high? It’s cheap at twice the price.
You know us folks here in Johnstown are quite rich. Don’t believe that poorest city crap.
I guess I’m just going to have to feed my string of polo ponies a cheaper grade of food to pay my cable bill. But, it’s worth it.
Here’s an idea you may like. Why don’t you just send a guy to my house every month to rob me at gunpoint. Now, that would be fun.
So, please keep those cable increases coming. I know you will. Sign me a satisfied cable customer.
D.A. Cassata
Johnstown
