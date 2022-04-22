Johnstowners hate change and the Geistown roundabout is an example.
Regarding a letter on April 13, “Geistown roundabout is crazy to maneuver,” the roundabout is all yield signs with no stop signs, so keep moving.
People should use their turn signals, and everything flies to the right, except for a few left turns.
We always have to complain about something new in our town. There will be comments about the Inclined Plane when the work is complete.
Learn to use the roundabout instead of fighting it.
Colleen A. Brady
Upper Yoder Township
