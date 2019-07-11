I walk my dog almost every morning in the Geistown-Richland area, and in the past year, we have had three encounters with uncontrolled dogs running out of their yards directly at us. My dog is a rescue, so I don’t know his past. A dog trainer and I have worked with him to relieve some of his aggression, but when he sees an unfamiliar dog racing toward him, he is ready to fight and protect himself.
Calling your dog from your yard and telling me your dog isn’t mean does not help me from keeping my dog, your dog or myself from possible harm.
If you don’t have a fenced yard, please find some way to keep your dog confined so your dog, my dog or I don’t get hurt during an unnecessary dog fight.
Darlene Falvo
Geistown
