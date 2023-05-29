In February 2021, I wrote to the Readers’ Forum: “Perhaps the paper can be honest and print the number of indictments and monetary damage done at the Capitol and then likewise for what occurred across America last year.” (George Floyd riots)
The media certainly hasn’t let us down on the Capitol invasion – the details, indictments, prosecutions and jail sentences that have taken place with more to follow.
Since The Tribune-Democrat didn’t detail much of the George Floyd riots of 2020, I’d like to comment on what I’ve discovered, according to the New England Journal of Medicine:
• At least 200 cities experienced these riots.
• There were 7,000 people injured that required medical attention.
• Property damage was in the $2 billion-plus figure.
• Eventually, 96,000 National Guardsmen were called out to restore order of what was left in many of these areas.
• There were 17,000 arrests, but a figure on convicted indictments couldn’t be found. Can you believe that?
The storming of the Capitol building was staggering for America, and these people probably should spend some time in jail, more for their stupidity than for anything else.
The people ravaging, looting, burning and destroying businesses and cities were also part of America.
These were vicious crimes, and there should have been many with long prison sentences.
Jan. 6 was a shameful day for America.
But are you telling me that the viciousness of the 2020 riots wasn’t worthy of strict accountability and law enforcement? Another disgusting example of justice in America gone awry.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.