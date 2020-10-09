Letter to the editor | Justice deserved more respect By Evelyn M. Budash Oct 9, 2020 3 hrs ago Have a little respect for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Before she was even buried, the president wanted to nominate somebody to take her place. This is the most respected woman in the country. Evelyn M. BudashJohnstown Tags Ruth Bader Ginsburg President Editor Law Politics Evelyn M. Budash Respect Letter Place Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Frontino, John McCombie, William Soflarsky, Ethel Konchan, Lois Lose, Eleanor Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: "Can I be around my boyfriend when we tested positive within a week and I am now negative?'PHOTO GALLERY | Cambria prison riot draws massive police response, involves 31 inmatesForest Hills schools closed Thursday with four cases of COVID-19, shifting to online learningLetters show county staff concerned about drinking in DA’s office; prosecutor says office was celebrating case’s closureSomerset DA: Office alcohol report 'overblown'; says county policy doesn't apply to himGreater Johnstown School Board reaches agreement to sell Garfield schoolCoroner: Northern Cambria man run over, killed by heavy equipmentBlacklick Valley, Forest Hills report COVID-19 casesKenny Ross in Somerset sold to Memorial Highway ChevroletWATCH VIDEO | Johnstown companies announce $130M in defense contracts Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.