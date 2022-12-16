At one time, a fan of professional football could enjoy the competition provided by players who loved the game for the game. Then, the players became motivated by money and the insatiable desire to play where and when they wanted.
College football seemed to be the answer until the lure of money poisoned the college ranks with the introduction of the transfer portal and NIL.
Don’t want to risk injury? Skip the team’s bowl game (which should carry a requirement to refund the school’s monetary investment).
Don’t like your position on the depth chart? Don’t work harder, just quit and enter the portal.
Don’t like not being paid (despite the thousands of dollars of tuition and room and board provided to you)? Get an NIL deal or work with another school to land a lucrative NIL deal, and utilize the double whammy by entering the portal.
Players are no longer taught to work hard, be committed and loyal. The message is if you don’t like your situation, leave or quit, with no ramifications. The school should just be grateful that you stopped by and graced them with your presence.
Now, the poison has begun to spread to the high school ranks. The PIAA has permitted NIL at that level by instituting a high school system to encourage NIL deals to be used as recruitment tools (as if the private schools don’t already have enough recruitment tools at their disposal).
Timothy Miller
Johnstown
