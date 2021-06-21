When the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced its 93rd season’s theme, “All About Love,” it left out the concert that I love most and look forward to all year long – the Fourth of July concert at Point Stadium.
I realize that it involves a lot of work and the uncertainty of the weather, but it has been a tradition in our community for many years, and one that our family has greatly appreciated.
Under the leadership of Maestro James Blachly, the orchestra has become much more visible and accessible in our community, and does include several free community events in its schedule, but it would be wonderful if it could find a way to bring back the traditional patriotic concert.
It was a gift that the community truly appreciated.
Joan Roberts
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The following is a response from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Opportunity arose to be in memorial tribute
We always appreciate feedback from our patrons. It means a lot when you take the time to tell us what you think, so thank you. We, too, love the July 4th concert, and our musicians and Maestro James Blachly look forward to it each year.
When we were offered the opportunity to participate as part of the 20th memorial tribute at the Flight 93 National Memorial, we knew this was a meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime way for us to serve our community through music and to honor our region’s response to the events of 9/11. This concert, too, is a tribute to our region’s love of country and service to each other.
Because of the expense to stage events of this size – it costs just shy of $30,000 to produce the annual Independence Day concert – we knew we would not be able to do both the 20th tribute concert and the 4th concert this year and remain financially sustainable.
The JSO’s future remains bright despite the very real challenges of the pandemic year as a result of tough calls just like this one. Our board of trustees and advisers are doing the hard work and making the difficult decisions necessary to ensure the JSO is mission-focused and serving through music well beyond our 100th year.
We look forward to many more years of service, upholding beloved traditions, creating new ones, and above all – bringing the unifying, transformational power of music as a means to highlight the good that is happening all around us.
Jessica Satava
Executive Director of
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra
