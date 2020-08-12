In my humble opinion, watching our country being destroyed by our own people is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen. Our country is under attack.
Will the silent majority continue to stand by and watch our country be destroyed by the so-called peaceful demonstrations?
We have a potential Democratic candidate for president who has not said a word as to the destruction of cities or to police who are being injured, some killed.
Not a word on the burning of our Catholic churches and destroying our statues.
Where is his bishop? He is for abortion and same-sex marriage and continues to think he is Catholic.
In my opinion, the Judeo-Christian tradition that gave rise to the United States of America is under attack.
I have talked to Catholics who have no idea how our church views abortion. Catholics need to know the meaning of intrinsic evil – an act that is always bad, always sinful, never good, never appropriate, never useful, always sinful every time, every epoch, every era, every age, every situation.
There is no gray area.
In my opinion, our bishops need to speak up. They also need to give our good priest the opportunity to explain to the flock before it’s too late.
Joseph Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
