A recent documentary on the demise of Johnstown, “This Town Won’t Die,” is yet another look at how the people of Johnstown tolerated political corruption for decades while their town became the third-fastest shrinking and the seventh-poorest community in the country.
Johnstown hasn’t yet died, but it has been on life support for decades.
In vibrant and growing communities, problems are discussed in the open and solved by consensus. Dying cities operate in secrecy and government mandates.
When the cat is away the mice will play.
In Johnstown, career bureaucrats and appointed authorities make major decisions that utilize the powers of government to execute their political will onto the hapless community.
Case in point – the fabricated sewage mandate and its predictable economic crisis.
Bureaucrats in the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection decided that Johnstown needed a sewage overhaul at a time when the city had been struggling for decades. They couldn’t have picked a worse time to take a hard line against the community.
Anecdotal reports of a thriving fish populations of bass, walleye and even muskies in the Conemaugh River downstream from the sewage plant suggests that the water isn’t as polluted as the experts claim.
The redevelopment authority accepted the reports of the expert lawyers, bureaucrats, engineers and contractors to seek the most expensive solutions, i.e. profits, to achieve their idea of environmental purity in the river.
Elections have consequences. Voters need to stop the political circus or the town will die.
Dr. Bill Choby
Greensburg
